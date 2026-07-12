Independent Contributor

Walkable communities are commanding more attention - and investment - than ever before

Walkable communities command more attention and investment than ever, as they offer superior economic value, reducing the high costs of car use and ownership while driving property values. They also align with growing preferences for areas where people can lead happy, healthy lives.

New data proves all that. Per the NAR's 2026 Community Transportation Preference Survey, walkability remains a top priority for homebuyers and residents, with 89% saying places to walk and sidewalks are crucial when deciding where to live. Nearly two in three even said they'd be willing to pay a premium to live in a walkable community.

What Is a Walkable Community?

A walkable community is the future of city living; it's a neighborhood specifically designed to provide residents with safe means to access daily necessities on foot or by bike. It features pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, from continuous sidewalks to clearly marked crosswalks and modern timber pedestrian bridges.

Some everyday essentials that walkable communities provide easy access to, with little to no use for driving, include:

Groceries and shops

Schools

Healthcare facilities (e.g., dentists, urgent care clinics, and hospitals)

Banks

Parks and green spaces

Transit

The problem is that only a fraction of the U.S. population lives in and reaps the benefits of walkable communities. According to SafeStreets' Walkable America Report, 2026 Edition, only one in nine Americans lives in a walkable neighborhood. It also notes that homes in these areas cost twice as much.

What Are Some Walkable Communities in the United States?

Walkable communities in the United States blend urban development with real estate investment, vibrant local communities, and neighborhood safety. The most walkable places, however, depend on who you ask.

EatingWell, a journalism platform for sustainability, food, and nutrition, asked the experts and compiled a list of the "best wellness towns," with the following being notable for their walkability:

Portland, Maine

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Asheville, North Carolina

Why Are Walkable Communities Commanding More Attention and Investment?

Investment in walkable areas and communities is becoming a top priority for governments, investors, and stakeholders, as these places serve as a vital cog in economic engines. The more walkable an area is, the more desirable it is to current and future residents.

An area with a high desirability rating attracts and encourages more people, whether as visitors, residents, or workers. It raises economic activity and value, and enhances the worth of the properties in it.

Another reason behind the heightened interest and investment in walkable communities is that they are eco- and budget-friendly. They reduce reliance on driving, a top contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. When people drive less, their transportation expenses also drop.

Last but not least, walkable communities meet the growing demand for healthier, more active lifestyles. They encourage walking or cycling, making physical activity easier to integrate into daily life.

Walkable Communities Deserve More Attention and Investment

From offering superior economic value to encouraging better, healthier lifestyles, these are among the top reasons walkable communities command and deserve more attention and investment. With more of these areas throughout the country, more people will be able to live in healthier, stronger communities with lower living costs.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.