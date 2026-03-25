Top strategies to combat tooth decay and protect your teeth

Independent Contributor

To prevent tooth decay, maintain a consistent brushing habit, floss once a day, watch your diet, and get dental checkups done annually.

Tooth decay is one of the biggest oral health problems in the United States and worldwide. 90% of adults aged 20 to 64 years of age in the US have experienced tooth decay, according to the NIDCR.

It occurs when bacteria in the mouth produce acids that eat away at the tooth enamel, leading to cavities and other complications. The good news is that tooth decay is highly preventable.

All you need to do is follow the right cavity prevention methods.

Maintain a Consistent Tooth-Brushing Routine

Do you skip brushing your teeth at night sometimes because you had a long day or you went out dancing and you are too tired? Brushing your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes each is the foundation of good oral hygiene practices.

No matter what else you do with your dental habits, do not skip brushing your teeth every day. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and gentle, circular motions to clean all surfaces of your teeth.

Be sure to brush for at least two minutes and include the gumline and tongue to remove bacteria effectively. Regular brushing is important because it prevents plaque buildup, which prevents tooth decay and cavities.

Don't Skip Flossing

How many times have you come to the end of the day and not flossed your teeth, skipping it altogether because you brushed your teeth and you couldn't be bothered? As important as brushing your teeth is, flossing your teeth is even more important.

Your toothbrush can't get into all the little crevices of your teeth and gums as easily as floss can.

Flossing once a day helps remove debris and keeps these tight spaces clean. While it may seem like a small step, it plays a crucial role in maintaining overall oral health.

Watch Your Diet

Do you drink a lot of sugary drinks or eat a lot of hard, sticky candy, cakes, or cookies? What you eat impacts your oral health more than anything.

When you eat a lot of sugary and starchy foods, they feed the bacteria in your mouth that produce harmful acids that eat away at your tooth enamel and cause cavities.

Always rinse your mouth with water after eating something sugary or starchy.

Schedule Regular Dental Checkups

No matter how much you brush or floss your teeth, there are healthy teeth maintenance techniques that you need a dentist for.

Professional cleanings remove plaque and tartar that cannot be eliminated through brushing and flossing alone. Dentists can also offer personalized advice based on your oral health needs.

Check out general dentistry in South Holland, IL, for more information.

Tooth Decay Is Highly Preventable

Follow the dental care tips laid out above, and you will be far ahead of the crowd in tooth decay prevention. It's not easy, but it's necessary to ensure you have a healthy smile for years and decades to come.

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