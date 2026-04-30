How a professional flower shop elevates floral arrangements

Independent Contributor

Whether you need same-day flower delivery for your special someone, family, or friend or order flowers to give to them in person, know that a professional flower shop can help elevate your thoughtful gesture by providing bespoke arrangements crafted with fresh, high-quality blooms.

Your local florist can also create a flower bouquet that looks visually appealing with expertly selected colors. They'll give the piece a striking appearance using design techniques like layering and structural wiring.

With professional floral arrangements, you can put an instant smile on your loved ones' faces, particularly considering that 65% of Americans say they feel special when they receive flowers, according to the Society of American Florists.

Is a Flower Shop the Same as a Florist?

While the terms "flower shop" and "florist" share a close relationship and some people use them interchangeably, they're not the same. A flower shop is a physical retail location of a store that sells flowers, floral arrangements, and potted flowering plants to customers.

A florist, on the other hand, is a skilled professional who often works in or owns a flower shop. They may refer to themselves as floral designers or floral stylists and do the following with or without a traditional brick-and-mortar storefront:

Do business in studio settings

Offer event-based solutions

Provide an online flower delivery service

Being a florist is quite a niche specialization; as you'll see in this report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are only about 43,800 florist jobs in the country.

Are Flower Shops Cheaper Than Grocery Stores?

Yes, grocery stores typically charge less than flower shops, as they often only offer basic, "unarranged" bouquets. Conversely, flower shops usually have higher prices, as specialized labor goes into their premium-quality products and curated, bespoke designs.

In many cases, grocery store flowers have shorter lifespans, too. One reason is that many people (i.e., grocery shoppers) touch and handle them multiple times a day.

Flower shops, on the other hand, have less foot traffic than grocery stores. As a result, their bouquets and other arrangements don't experience the same "mishandling" as their grocery store counterparts.

How Does a Professional Flower Shop Elevate Floral Arrangements?

A professional flower shop can elevate your floral arrangements by combining top-tier blooms in appropriate colors with design principles like layering. Layering allows them to give arrangements balance, depth, and texture.

The expert florists working at a flower shop also use techniques like structural taping and wiring to give the piece form and structural soundness. The additional support keeps the flowers and leaves from drooping, which can make the arrangement lose its shape and design.

You can also count on a professional florist for same-day service, as noted on this page exploring St. Petersburg flower delivery solutions. With this option, you can rest easy, knowing that you won't have to miss gifting flowers for special days and specific dates.

Get High-Quality Arrangements From Your Local Professional Flower Shop

If you want to elevate your floral arrangements, partner with your local professional flower shop. They can help through their florists' expertise and mastery of floral design, color selection, and specialized techniques like taping and wiring.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.