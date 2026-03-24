Foyer design mistakes that make your home feel cramped

Independent Contributor

Your foyer design can make a huge difference in how your home feels. Common mistakes to avoid include ignoring proper lighting layers, overcrowding with furniture and decor, choosing dark or heavy color schemes, and neglecting mirrors and reflective surfaces.

According to the Pew Research Center, Americans spend anywhere between 2.5 and 6.5 hours a day relaxing. The house is a place of comfort and safety, and it's safe to assume that the majority of Americans relax in their homes with their loved ones.

What many people fail to realize is that certain elements of interior design can shrink spaces and bring about negative feelings and less-than-optimal aesthetics. Homeowners can avoid this by being aware of and not making these top foyer design mistakes.

What Is the Most Common Foyer Design Mistake?

One of the most common foyer errors is ignoring proper lighting layers. Many homeowners rely on a single overhead light, and this results in poor lighting that:

Creates shadows

Flattens the space

Makes the foyer feel tight and uninviting

You can create depth and dimension with layered lighting, such as a ceiling fixture, wall sconces, or a table lamp. Warm and balanced lighting can help open up the space and even highlight key design elements.

What Should You Do With Furniture and Decor in the Foyer?

Another mistake homeowners make is cramming too many pieces of furniture and decor in a small foyer. This can overwhelm the space, as well as leave very little room to move comfortably.

It's important to practice restraint for your interior design entryway. Choose just one or two functional pieces; for example, buy stylist accent benches. Keep decor minimal and intentional.

Remember that negative space is just as important as the items you do include.

What Do Dark or Heavy Color Schemes Do?

All of the following can visually shrink your foyer:

Dark walls

Heavy textures

Overly bold color palettes

Deep tones absorb light rather than reflect it. Homeowners are better off with lighter and neutral shades, as these help reflect light and create an airy feel. If you do want to use darker hues, these should be accents instead of dominant colors.

Should You Use Mirrors and Reflective Surfaces?

Mirrors and reflective surfaces can visually expand a space by bouncing light around the room, so they should definitely be used. They can make your entryway feel larger and brighter instead of flat and confined.

A great trick is to place a mirror across from a light source. The result is a space that feels double its size, with lots of depth.

Perfect Your Foyer Design

A home's entryway may be a small part of the overall property, but it's an important area. It's a place where people enter and get a first impression, so your foyer design needs to be perfect. Homeowners can open up the space by using lighting layers, carefully selected furniture and decor, and brightening up the space with lighter color schemes and mirrors/reflective surfaces.

If you enjoyed these entrance hall design tips, then check out the other posts for more ideas.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.