Win tickets to the Ugly Sweater Day Party hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin!

LISTEN to WIN at 8AM, 10AM, 12N, 1PM, 2PM, 5PM, 6PM, and 8PM all this week. The Ugly Sweater Day Party hosted by Big Lip and Shelby on Sunday, December 20th at Amsterdam Hallandale Beach. Cash prize for Ugliest Sweater! Music by DJ Sco, LS-One and Funkmaster Ollie. Doors Open at 3pm.

Sponsored by D-Lo Promotions, Toyota of Hollywood and HOT 105. Be caller 10 @ 888-550-9105 to win your way in. Always more at HOT105FM.com.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 11/28/26-12/4/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Ugly Sweater Day Party on Sunday, December 20th, 2026. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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