JANET, Ms. Jackson if you’re NASTY is celebrating 4 decades of Hits with the JANET JACKSON CONTROL 40 concert at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 12th and Hot 105 has your way in!

LISTEN to WIN at 7AM and 3PM all this week. Sponsored by Airtab Music and HOT 105 Today’s R&B and Old School.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To win, listen all week to HOT 105 between 11.28.2026 - 12.11.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Janet Jackson at Amerant Bank Arena on December 12th, 2026. Retail value: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

©2021 Cox Media Group