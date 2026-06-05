Win tickets to celebrate Juneteenth at Marlins Park!

Kick off your Juneteenth celebration with Hot105 and the Miami Marlins, celebrating Black excellence at Loan Depot Park! Win your tickets to see the Marlins take on the Giants, Friday, June 19th in the Hot 105 suite! Sponsored by the Miami Marlins.

Score a special ticket package that includes a game ticket to watch the Fightin’ Fish take on the San Francisco Giants at 7:10PM plus an exclusive jersey featuring the iconic number 42. Then stick around for Friday Night Live and enjoy live music at the Bullpen Bar & Grill. Don’t miss it – it’s going to be an unforgettable night at the ballpark.

Get your tickets now at marlins.com/sfbl

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to Hot 105 between 6.6.26 through 6.18.26. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Juneteenth at the Marlins at the Loan Depot Park on June 19, 2026. Approx. retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).