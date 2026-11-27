LISTEN to WIN this Saturday at 10AM, 12N, 2PM, and 4PM and Sunday at 3pm to experience the 10th annual ART, BLUES, and SOUL Festival at the African American Cultural Center on Saturday, December 15th. Featuring Michel’le, Keith Washington, Big Bub, Chico The Leo, Ray Robinson Project, and Matt Brown Kanko’s Interactive Line Dancing experience. Visit: AHCACMIAMI.COM for more.

Sponsored by Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Art of Black Miami.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To win, listen all week to HOT 105 between 11.28.2026 - 12.4.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to African Heritage Cultural Arts Center: Art, Blues, & Soul. Retail value: $110. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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