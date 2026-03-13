Win tickets to the 2026 Youth Fair!

Listen all this week to win your tickets to the Miami Dade County Fair & Exposition, right now THRU APRIL 5TH. DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS YEAR’S THEME… WILD ABOUT THE FAIR!ON THE FAIRGROUNDS AT CORAL WAY & 112 AVENUE.GET READY TO HAVE THE WILDEST FUN IN TOWN! THIS YEAR’S ADVENTURE HAS SOMETHING FOR EVERY EXPLORER.

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 03/14/26 through 03/27/26. Prize: Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Miami Youth Fair. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

Cox Media Group