Listen all this weekend and @3pm weekdays for your chance to win tickets to the 1911 Kappa/Omega Juneteenth Celebration Weekend’s comedy show on June, 19th and Father’s Day Brunch on June, 21st.

Taking place June 19–21 in Pompano Beach, Florida, this three-day experience blends culture, community, and celebration in honor of Juneteenth. The weekend will feature a dynamic lineup of events, including a Comedy Show, a signature Beach Party, and a Father’s Day Brunch — each designed to bring people together in fellowship while uplifting the community. General admission to the Beach Party on June, 20th is free!

For more information please visit, https://www.the1911experience.com/.

Sponsored by ETA NU Educational Foundation!

Juneteenth Celebration

Father's Day

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to Hot 105 between 6.13.26 through 6.18.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the 1911 Kappa/Omega Juneteenth Celebration Weekend’s comedy show on June, 19th and Father’s Day Brunch on June, 21st. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).