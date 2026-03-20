Register to win tickets to An Evening with Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band!

Register to win tickets to spend an evening with Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band live at the Lilian S. Wells Hall at The Parker Playhouse on April 9th.

Get your tickets now or register now for your chance to win!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free HOT 105 app between 3/21/26-3/27/26. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see An Evening with Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band at the Lilian S. Wells Hall at the Parker Playhouse on 4.9.26. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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