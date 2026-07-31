LISTEN AND WIN tickets to the Vibe Day Party: Beauty In Black Edition!

We’re celebrating 8 years of “The Show with Big Lip and Shelby Rushin. It’s the Beauty In Black Edition Labor Day Weekend, Sunday September 6th, Amsterdam Night Club in Hallandale.

Hosted by Ricco Ross from Tyler Perry’s, Beauty In Black! Hot 105 has the most free tickets! Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood. Powered by Delo Promotions.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 8/1/26-9/4/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Vibe Day Party: Beauty In Black Edition on Sunday September 6, 2026. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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