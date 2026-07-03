LISTEN and WIN tickets to experience the South Florida Soul Rodeo in West Palm Beach!

Listen to win your tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo, Saturday, July 25th @ the South Florida fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Witness ladies barrel racing, bull riding and so much more.

Sponsored by T Dogg’s Bigg Dreams charity. Hot 105 has the most free tickets!

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 07/4/26 through 07/24/26. Prize: (2) tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo in West Palm Beach on 7.25.26. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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