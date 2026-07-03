LISTEN and WIN tickets to experience the South Florida Soul Rodeo in West Palm Beach!

Soul Rodeo

Listen to win your tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo, Saturday, July 25th @ the South Florida fairgrounds in West Palm Beach. Witness ladies barrel racing, bull riding and so much more.

Sponsored by T Dogg’s Bigg Dreams charity. Hot 105 has the most free tickets!

Buy tickets, here!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 07/4/26 through 07/24/26. Prize: (2) tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo in West Palm Beach on 7.25.26. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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