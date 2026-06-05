Listen to Win a $100 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card and Celebrate at the World Cup Watch Party!

Listen all week at 8am & 12pm for your chance to win a $100 Dave & Buster’s gift card! Catch all the World Cup action at Dave & Buster’s while enjoying great food, games, and a fun atmosphere. Don’t miss your chance to score big!

Sponsored by Dave & Buster’s and Digicel International.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 6.6.26-6.12.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 gift card to Dave & Buster’s. approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

Cox Media Group