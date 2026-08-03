Level Up Your School Year: Win $1K & Support Your School — Register Today!

HOT 105 is helping you kick off the school year in style with extra cash to make it even better!

We’re giving you the chance to win $1,000 for yourself PLUS another $1,000 to support your school or favorite charity.

Whether you’re getting the kids ready for a fresh school year, covering school supplies, giving back to the community, or enjoying your favorite Today’s R&B and Old School hits, HOT 105 has you covered — we’re the Soul of Miami!

Register below for your chance to win and make this back-to-school season one you’ll never forget.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 8/3/26–8/26/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the HOT 105 App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

[ Back to School 2026 Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES ]

Cox Media Group