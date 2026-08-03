Level Up Your School Year: Win $1K & Support Your School — Register Today!

back to school hot

HOT 105 is helping you kick off the school year in style with extra cash to make it even better!

We’re giving you the chance to win $1,000 for yourself PLUS another $1,000 to support your school or favorite charity.

Whether you’re getting the kids ready for a fresh school year, covering school supplies, giving back to the community, or enjoying your favorite Today’s R&B and Old School hits, HOT 105 has you covered — we’re the Soul of Miami!

Register below for your chance to win and make this back-to-school season one you’ll never forget.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 8/3/26–8/26/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the HOT 105 App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

Back to School 2026 Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES ]

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