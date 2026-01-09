Miami survives Ole-Miss comeback 31-27 in the Fiesta Bowl, heads to the crib for the national title

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: The Miami Hurricanes celebrate after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

After 23 long years, Miami fans can say the U is back. The Hurricanes are heading to the crib to play for the national championship after surviving an Ole-Miss comeback, 31-27, in the Fiesta Bowl.

THE 🙌 IS GOING TO THE CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️🔥#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/ctSRHmbNdu — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 9, 2026

The path here was anything but easy for the Hurricanes. They started their playoff run on the road against Texas A&M, then squared off against the reigning national champions Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, before pulling out a thriller in the desert against Ole-Miss.

“It was never easy, it was never perfect, there was a lot of ups and downs. There’s a lot of adversity,” said quarterback Carson Beck. “We really band together. We believe in each other. And we never flinch in the face of adversity.“

The Hurricanes started the game off strong defensively, shutting out the high-powered Rebels in the first quarter. But in the second, Rebel fans erupted as Kewan Lacy, the nation’s third-leading rusher, broke through the middle for a 73-yard touchdown to give Ole-Miss the lead.

The Canes answered with a 15-play drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from ChaMar Brown. On their next possession, Miami capitalized on busted coverage with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Marion, giving the Canes a 17–10 lead. Ole-Miss kicker Lucas Caneiro hit a 58-yard field goal right before halftime to cut the lead to four for the Rebels.

0 of 61 College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: The Miami Hurricanes celebrate after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Sports broadcaster Holly Rowe interviews Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with fans after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Dylan Day #23 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after an incomplete pass to end the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after a play against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Michael Irvin, former football player, reacts in the second half between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes scrambles with the ball under pressure from TJ Dottery #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Justin Scott #5 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after the Ole Miss Rebels missed a field goal in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: TJ Dottery #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels tackles Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a first down against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes makes a catch for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammate Keelan Marion #0 after a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a first down against the Ole Miss Rebels in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates after a two-point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: TJ Dottery #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels tackles Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Lucas Carneiro #17 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates a field goal against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Wesley Bissainthe #31 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after a play against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first half during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Caleb Odom #4 of the Ole Miss Rebels makes a catch for a two-point conversion defended by Jaboree Antoine #16 of the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after a play against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: TJ Dottery #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels sacks Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels passes the ball for a two-point conversion against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with teammate CJ Daniels #7 in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels reacts after the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Ethan O'Connor #24 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts to dropping an interception against the Ole Miss Rebels in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with teammates in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Charmar Brown #6 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes scores a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after a play against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Dae'quan Wright #8 of the Ole Miss Rebels makes a catch for a touchdown defended by Jaboree Antoine #16 of the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Kewan Lacy #5 of the Ole Miss Rebels carries the ball for a touchdown defended by OJ Frederique Jr. and Bryce Fitzgerald #13 of the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Pete Golding of the Ole Miss Rebels interacts with head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes after the game during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with teammate CJ Daniels #7 in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. ted the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the fourth quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Samson Okunlola #63 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with head coach Mario Cristobal after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. ted the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates after the game against the Ole Miss Rebels during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Kapena Gushiken #14 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates after an interception against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Keelan Marion #0 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels with teammate CJ Daniels #7 in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images) College Football Playoff Semifinal - Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: Miami v Ole Miss GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 08: Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels hugs head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes after the game during the 2025 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 08, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes defeated the Rebels 31-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a scoreless third quarter, quarterbacks Carson Beck and Trinidad Chambliss put on a show in the fourth. Beck sealed the win for the Hurricanes with a 3-yard touchdown run, giving Miami a 31–27 lead with just 11 seconds remaining.

“That’s the perfect example of a guy—he feels supported, he’s hungry, he’s driven, he’s a great human being,” said Coach Cristobal. “And that’s what we witnessed tonight. Carson Beck, I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Beck finished 23-of-37 for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the Canes’ victory.

Carson Beck DELIVERED in the fourth quarter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nVpBjjOGJe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 9, 2026

The Rebels, finishing their best season in program history, lost their head coach, Lane Kiffin, at the start of the playoffs after he agreed to take the job at LSU. But that didn’t slow them down, as they came just one game short of reaching their first national championship, blowing out Tulane in their first game and taking down favorites Georgia in the Quarterfinals.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group; they never panic, they never flinch,” Ole-Miss coach Pete Golding said. “I will remember how they embraced each other—there was a lot going on the last month. They’re going to be talking about this for a long time.”

Chambliss, who won the Division II title at Ferris State last year, went 23-of-37 for 277 yards and a touchdown.“This team has sacrificed a lot to get to this point,” he said. “This season’s been a bumpy ride, with a lot going on, but we just kept our focus. It’s been truly special.”

What a CFP run for Trinidad Chambliss 🔥👏@OleMissFB x @TrinidadChambl1 pic.twitter.com/c1FFZ7mScq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 9, 2026

Running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who’s been on fire during Miami’s playoff run, carried the load with 22 carries for 133 yards. Freshman Malachi Toney also made a big impact, with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Keelan Marion, who scored the 52-yard touchdown in the second quarter, finished with seven receptions for 114 yards.

Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr This Post Season:



🙌 412 Total Yards

🙌 1 Touchdowns

🙌 13 Missed Tackles Forced

🙌 15 Explosive Runs@CanesFootball https://t.co/5NOAEPbdcL pic.twitter.com/llAt2JbcYO — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 9, 2026

The Hurricanes are heading back to the national championship at home, aiming for their first title since 2001, and will await the winner of tonight’s Oregon vs. Indiana game.