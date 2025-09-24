Jay-Z’s Times Square Casino Plan Rejected by NYC Community Panel

By Shelby Rushin

Jay-Z’s proposal to open a Caesars-backed casino in Times Square has been rejected by a local community panel. The $7 billion project, backed by Roc Nation, SL Green, and Caesars Palace, aimed to transform One Astor Plaza into a massive entertainment hub. Despite promises of thousands of jobs and increased tax revenue, local unions and nearly 200 organizations opposed the plan. Concerns about crime, tourism disruption, and Broadway’s cultural preservation led to a 4-2 vote against the proposal. With the application officially disapproved, Jay-Z’s high-profile development now faces an uncertain future.

