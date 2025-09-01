“I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor Donated Nearly $22K to GOP Figures

Kennedy Center Honors Class of 2025
Kennedy Center Honors Class of 2025 Gloria Gaynor attends the "Voices of a Lifetime" Premiere Event at The Venue on Music Row on January 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime)
By Shelby Rushin

Gloria Gaynor, best known for her disco anthem “I Will Survive,” is making headlines for political reasons. Federal Election Commission records reveal she has donated nearly $22,000 since 2023 to prominent Republican figures and conservative organizations, including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and New Journey PAC. While there are no direct contributions to Donald Trump, Gaynor was recently selected by him to be honored at the Kennedy Center this December. The revelation triggered backlash, prompting Gaynor to delete her X account and restrict comments on Instagram. The news has sparked a wave of mixed reactions from fans and political commentators alike.

