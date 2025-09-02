Cardi B Denies Assault in Civil Trial, Says 2018 Confrontation “Never Got Physical”

Cardi B is seen arriving at court on August 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
By Shelby Rushin

Cardi B took the stand this week in a civil trial stemming from a 2018 incident involving Beverly Hills security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis claims the rapper physically and verbally assaulted her during a visit to a medical building while Cardi was pregnant. Cardi pushed back, testifying that there was no physical contact, no spitting, and no racial slurs used—just a brief verbal argument. She also noted the absence of surveillance footage and said the encounter ended quickly after staff intervened. The testimony follows Ellis’s earlier claims that Cardi scratched, spat on, and body-shamed her, with the plaintiff now seeking damages for assault.

