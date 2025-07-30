Burger King Worker Goes Viral After Running Entire Restaurant Alone

ChatGPT said:

Nykia Hamilton, a 25-year-old mother of three, became a viral sensation after a video showed her running an entire Burger King restaurant alone in South Carolina. Left by herself when a coworker quit and no replacement was sent, Hamilton managed the drive-thru and dining room until the overwhelming workload forced her to close the drive-thru. Despite a criminal record, she’s grateful for her job and works two jobs to support her family. Viewers were deeply moved by her dedication, with many praising her for stepping up and doing the work of multiple people. The attention from the video led to over $26,000 in donations, while Burger King announced an investigation, confirming that having one employee run the restaurant violated company policy.