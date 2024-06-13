Watch Toni Braxton and her family in sneak peek of new series 'The Braxtons'

Courtesy of WE tv

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Toni Braxton and her family are making their way back to reality TV. Toni will reunite with her mother, Ms. Evelyn, and her sisters Tamar, Towanda and Trina, for the new WE tv series The Braxtons, marking their return to the small screen after more than three years. They'd previously shared their lives for seven seasons on WE tv's Braxton Family Values.

As with their previous show, The Braxtons will let fans in on their new relationships, heartbreak, ongoing family dynamics and success, among other things. They'll show "unfiltered, unseen private moments," including times in quarantine, how they dealt with the loss of Traci Braxton and how "they build this new chapter without her."

The Braxtons will premiere in August, exclusively on WE tv and ALLBLK. A first look of the new show is now available on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!