Tyla releases 'That Girl' music video

Tyla has released the music video for "That Girl" off her new album, A*Pop.

Directed by Mila Rowyszn and Oliwia Drożdż, it blends live action with animation, capturing Tyla as she playfully flirts with an animated tiger, looks at a cartoon reflection of herself, shows off her dance moves and more.

A*Pop marks Tyla's sophomore studio album and will be supported with a global tour that will visit North America, Africa, Europe and the U.K. The European leg kicks off in October, before launching in North America one month later. She'll then play three shows in Africa scheduled throughout December and January.

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