Winter Olympics: Snoop Dogg arrives in Milan

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Ilia Malinin of Team United States poses for a photo with Snoop Dogg ahead of a training session on day minus three of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Ice Skating Arena on February 03, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He’s got the swagger, and now Snoop Dogg is once again putting his stamp on the Winter Olympics.

The rapper-turned-sports reporter hit the streets of Milan to carry the Olympic torch as it inches closer to the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t just carrying a torch for the Olympics.

He visited the Milano Ice Skating Arena to watch “Quad God” Illia Malinin. Snoop Dogg gave Malinin a “perfect 10,” telling Olympics.com “if I had five more hands I’d be holding them up, too.”

The pair then sat down in the “Kiss and Cry” area for a post-skate talk.

Snoop Dogg also got a bird’s-eye view of the rink as he rode around on the Zamboni as it resurfaced the ice.

