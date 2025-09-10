Recall alert: Deep brand frozen products added to expanded recall

A recall first issued in July has been expanded.

The Food and Drug Administration said that more Deep brand products have been added to a recall over salmonella concerns.

Initially, Deep brand Sprouted Mat (Moth) and Moong (Mung) were recalled in July.

Then the FDA added Premium Select Frozen Surti Undhiu Mix with lot code IN25158K and the use by date of 06 Dec 2026 in August.

On Sept 8, the expanded recall listed all of the items found below or here:

The products were distributed nationwide in stores and via mail order, the FDA said. Consumers should check their freezers for the products and if they have them, should either throw the items away or return them to the place of purchase.

All surfaces, containers and utensils that may have come in contact should be sanitized and hands should be washed with hot, soapy water after handling the recalled food.

The Salmonella outbreak has sickened 11 people in 10 states, including Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Washington. There was one hospitalization.

Symptoms of Salmonella infections include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. The symptoms start 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and last between four and seven days, the FDA said. Children under five, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems may have a severe infection.

©2025 Cox Media Group