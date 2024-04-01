Monday’s Powerball jackpot hits $1B

$1 billion jackpot FILE PHOTO: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1 billion. (LPETTET/Getty Images)

Lottery players have another chance to hit a $1 billion jackpot.

After no one won the big prize on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion if the winner takes an annuity paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

If they go for the lump sum, that amount is cut in more than half, with the lottery having an estimated $483.8 million jackpot.

Not only did no one win the jackpot, but no one won the Match 5+ Power Play option which would have netted someone $2 million.

There were a few Match 5 winners that took home $1 million. They were in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to the Powerball website. They beat the odds of 1 in 11,688,053.52.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

Powerball is $2 a play in most states, with the option to add the Power Play — which could multiply winnings (except for the jackpot) — for an extra $1 per play. Players have to select five numbers between one and 69 and a Powerball number between one and 26.

The numbers are pulled on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

