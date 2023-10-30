Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office says

Matthew Perry: The "Friends" actor had many memorable moments on the beloved television series. ( Mike Pont/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES — An autopsy was completed on “Friends” actor Matthew Perry but his cause of death was listed as “deferred,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Perry, 54, was found dead at his residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. The actor, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular television series from 1994 to 2004, died from an apparent drowning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

On Sunday, the coroner’s office updated its case online. A deferred case generally means that an autopsy has been completed, but the examiner needs more time and additional investigation into the death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Perry's Cause of Death "Deferred," Says Los Angeles Coroner's Office https://t.co/NVeR1bkEc9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2023

“In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s guidelines state, according to CNN.

Perry’s death was confirmed by Capt. Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division, The New York Times reported.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub.

Williams told the newspaper that Perry’s cause of death “may not be known for some time, but at this point foul play is not suspected.”

Shortly after 7 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Perry’s mother and stepfather, Suzanne and Keith Morrison, visited the actor’s home, The New York Times reported. They declined to comment, according to the newspaper.

Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry, also went to the residence.

On Sunday, Perry’s family released a statement to People magazine.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family told the magazine in its statement. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

“You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

According to E! Online, Perry is survived by his father, mother, and stepfather, along with five siblings -- Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Will Morrison, Madeline Morrison and Maria Perry.

©2023 Cox Media Group