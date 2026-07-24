LeBron James announces he’s going to Philadelphia 76ers

FILE PHOTO: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

King James is going to the City of Brotherly Love.

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LeBron James announced on social media that he will be playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, writing, “I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.



The last few weeks have really been special. I’ve never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I’ve had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

another championship.



I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.



Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!



🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

ESPN predicted that James would choose Miami, and not Cleveland, saying Florida would be the best fit. But that prediction was made hours before James cemented the decision not to go to either team mentioned, but instead head to Philly.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania said the deal to lure James to The Sixers was for two years and $8 million with a player option.

BREAKING: LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group and Klutch CEO and Game Over show host Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ALOlTkgdAV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2026

He will join Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid, according to Bleacher Report.

USA Today called it a “super team.”

James has been a free agent for more than three weeks.

He played eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers while The Sixers become the fourth franchise for King James. The 2026-27 season will be James’ 24th season in the NBA, extending the record he already holds, according to USA Today.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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