Julian Sands: Remains found in mountains confirmed as British actor

Julian Sands: The search for the missing British actor resumed on Saturday.

Julian Sands, the British actor known for his roles in movies like “A Room with a View,” “Warlock” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead in a California mountain range five months after he went missing while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. He was 65.

Sands’ remains were positively identified as those found by hikers last week on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department wrote in a statement. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing after hiking on Mount Baldy, a peak that rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to The Associated Press. The actor was reported missing on Jan. 18, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told The Orange County Register in January.

Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north of Ontario, California, in the Angeles National Forest.

Born in England, Sands lived in the North Hollywood area, according to KABC-TV.

The actor appeared in more than 150 films and television shows, KTLA reported. Some of his movie credits include roles in “The Killing Fields,” “Naked Lunch,” “Snakehead” and “Arachnophobia,” according to IMDb.com.

On television, Sands appeared in 11 episodes of “24,” according to the entertainment database.

More recently, Sands appeared in “Rose Red” and as a villain in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” Variety reported. He also appeared on television series such as “Crossbones,” “Stargate SG-1,” “The L Word,” “The Castle” and “Dexter.”

Sands also did voice-overs for video games including “Star Wars: The Old Republic” and “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.”

Sands said he chose projects for their sense of adventure, he told The Guardian in a 2018 interview.

“I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself,” Sands told the newspaper.

Sands is survived by his wife, journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, and three adult children -- Henry, a son from his first marriage to Sarah Harvey; and two daughters from his second marriage, Natalya and Imogen, The Washington Post reported.

