‘Ghostbusters’ actress Jennifer Runyon dies

THE MASTER -- "Hostages" Episode 4 -- Pictured: Jennifer Runyon as Alicia Clayton Runyon died on March 6 at the age of 65. (Photo by: George Faber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

An actress known for her roles in “Ghostbusters” and “Charles in Charge” has died.

Jennifer Runyon was 65 years old.

Her family posted on social media that she died on March 6 after a “long and arduous journey,” but did not provide a cause, TMZ reported.

However, her friend and fellow actress Erin Murphy said that Runyon died after a brief battle with cancer, according to Deadline.

Runyon’s first feature film was in the slasher film “To All a Good Night,” but had a memorable role in 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” where she appeared as a co-ed whose paranormal abilities were being tested by Bill Murray’s Dr. Peter Venkman at the beginning of the film.

She also appeared on “Another World” and “The Fall Guy” in the 1980s, and 18 episodes of “Charles in Charge,” playing Gwendolyn Pierce.

Runyon even joined the Brady family, taking over the role of Cindy Brady from Susan Olsen in 1988’s “A Very Brady Christmas,” according to her IMDb filmography.

In 2014, she said she semi-retired from acting and was a teacher, Variety reported.

Runyon was born in Chicago and married Todd Corman in 1991. They have two children, according to Deadline.

