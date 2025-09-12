Emmy Awards: Will ‘Severance’ sweep, or will ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘The White Lotus’ dominate?

FILE PHOTO: Emmy statuette at the 71st Emmy Awards Preview Day at Microsoft Theater on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Emmys will be awarded on Sept. 14, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

And the Emmy goes to... We don’t know quite yet.

But we do know who is nominated and the Apple+ thriller series “Severance” led the pack with 27 nominations.

The nominations were announced back in July by Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén, and after months of waiting, we’ll soon find out who will be honored.

There are several top contenders.

After “Severance,” “The Penguin” comes in second with 24 nominations, “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” with 23 each and “The Last of Us” with 16.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday night.

Here are the nominations:

Drama series nominees

“Andor”

“Paradise”

“Severance”

“Slow Horses”

“The Diplomat”

“The Pitt”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

Drama actor nominees

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Drama actress nominees

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Supporting actor in a drama series

Zach Cherry, “Severance”

Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”

Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”

James Marsden, “Paradise”

Sam Rockwell, “The White Lotus”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”

Comedy series nominees

“Hacks”

“The Bear”

“The Studio”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy actor nominees

Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen-White, “The Bear”

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Comedy actress nominees

Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Ayo Edibiri, “The Bear”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio”

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Studio”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Best limited series nominees

“Adolescence”

“The Penguin”

“Dying for Sex”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“Black Mirror”

Best television movie

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

“The Gorge”

“Mountainhead”

“Nonnas”

“Rebel Ridge”

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Cate Blanchette, “Disclaimer”

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”

Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

Deirdre O’Connell, “The Penguin”

Chloë Sevigny, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Jenny Slate, “Dying for Sex”

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence”

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent”

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Rob Delaney, “Dying for Sex”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent”

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”

Talk series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety special (live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar”

“Beyoncé Bowl”

“The Oscars”

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special”

“SNL50: The Homecoming Concert”

Variety special (pre-recorded)

“Adam Sandler: Love You”

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years”

“Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor”

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem”

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze”

Reality competition program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Game Show

“Celebrity Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“The Price Is Right”

“Wheel Of Fortune”

“Who Wants To Be A Millionaire”

