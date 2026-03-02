Blood moon: When will you be able to see the spectacle?

If the weather cooperates, you may be able to take in quite a sight.

The moon will be a “blood moon” and will appear red on Tuesday.

The phenomenon is caused by a total lunar eclipse, The Washington Post reported. That’s when a planetary body, in this case the Earth, blocks sunlight from hitting another, or the moon.

But some of the light from the sun is refracted and our atmosphere filters it, giving the moon its red glow.

All 50 states will be able to see the moon have a rusty red cast as it passes through the Earth’s shadow.

For those living on the East Coast, they’ll have a double bill as both the sun and the moon are both visible. That’s called selenelion, which will happen at about 6:25 a.m. ET. The moon will set at mid-totality, the Post explained. If you want to catch selenelion and you’re on the East Coast, you’ll want to have a clear view of both the west and east horizons.

So, when should you start looking for the blood moon?

Totality will happen at 6:04 a.m. on March 3. That’s 3:04 a.m. Pacific Time. It will be about 58 minutes long. It will peak at 6:33 a.m. ET/3:33 a.m. PT, Space.com said.

Before the eclipse reaches totality, partiality will begin at 4:50 a.m. ET/1:50 a.m. PT.

This is the last lunar eclipse until New Year’s Eve 2028-2029, according to Space.com.

