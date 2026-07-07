Al Holland, reliever who helped Phillies win 1983 NL pennant, dies at 73

The 10-year MLB veteran, used primarily as a relief pitcher, died on July 4. He was 73.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Al Holland, used primarily as a reliever during his 10-year career in the major leagues, died on July 4, his son confirmed. He was 73.

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Al Holland Jr. confirmed that his father died in Fort Mill, South Carolina, according to the North Carolina A&T baseball website.

The elder Holland is a member of the North Carolina A&T Sports (1994) and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Halls of Fame (1993), the school said.

Holland compiled a 34-30 record and 78 saves during his career, which was spent with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1977, 1985), San Francisco Giants (1979-82), Philadelphia Phillies (1983-85), California Angels (1985) and New York Yankees (1986-87).

The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85. As a dominant closer, Al was an integral part of the team’s winning the National League pennant in 1983 and was an All-Star in 1984. The club and fans are… pic.twitter.com/XG14iYwdSC — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 6, 2026

He was the Phillies’ closer in 1983, recording 25 saves as Philadelphia won the National League pennant. The left-hander saved Game 1 of the NCLS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and also saved Game 1 of the World Series against the Baltimore Orioles.

For his efforts, Holland was named the N.L.’s Rolaids Relief Man of the Year Award winner.

Holland added 29 saves in 1984 and was selected to the N.L. All-Star team.

“Al Holland was a big-league star, both on and off the field,” North Carolina A&T Chancellor James R. Martin II said in a statement. “He and his trademark phrase, ‘Give me the ball,’ personified the Aggie spirit of toughness, competitiveness and excellence that defines our university. He was one of a kind, and we will sorely miss him at North Carolina A&T.”

Holland was born on Aug. 16, 1952, in Roanoke, Virginia.

He starred for North Carolina A&T from 1972 through 1975 and had his No. 17 retired by the university.

During his freshman season, he led the nation in strikeouts with 143 and finished second nationally in ERA (0.54). He also struck out 25 batters while throwing a no-hitter against North Carolina Central University during his freshman year, the school said in a news release.

The highest ERA he posted at the school was 1.03, and he threw no-hitters in each of his four seasons with the team.

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