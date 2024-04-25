Saweetie and Cynthia Erivo among honorees for 3rd Gold Gala

The nonprofit Gold House, which celebrates Asian Pacific creatives, companies and communities, has assembled an A-List set of honorees for its third annual Gold Gala.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles, will honor its 2024 A100 List celebrating "the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific changemakers in culture and society over the past year."

Among this year's honorees will be the cast of Netflix's Emmy-winning series Beef, receiving the Gold Icon award for its "groundbreaking representation of the Asian American experience."

Saweetie will perform and receive the first-ever Billboard Gold Music honor "recognizing boundary-pushing musical accomplishments that redefine cultural narratives," while her fellow Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo will be presented with the Gold Ally award "for her award-winning work to advance inclusive representation in front of and behind the camera."

Other honorees include Lifetime Achievement winners Lucy Liu and Padma Lakshmi — who is doing double-duty that evening as the Gold Gala Culinary Director, overseeing a three-course meal for the event's 600 invited guests.

Other honorees will include Maui's first responders following the devastating fires there in August. On a lighter note, the iconic character Hello Kitty will receive the Gold Generation award for her 50th anniversary.

