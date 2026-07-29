Salt releases music video for 'Overcomers' featuring Erica Campbell

Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa has dropped the music video for "Overcomers" featuring Erica Campbell.

It features the two performing in front of a church, on a set of stairs and gathering with other woman over a meal, among other scenes. A press release describes it as a "celebration of women who have done the work, know their worth, and have the elegance to show for it."

"Overcomers" follows Salt's "Diamond in the Light," "Kings & Queens" and "Chosen," continuing her solo rollout.

Her duties with the rap group have not ceased; she's set to hit the road with Pepa, TLC and En Vogue starting Aug. 15 as part of their It's Iconic tour.

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