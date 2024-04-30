The rap diss tracks continue with Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"

Kendrick Lamar loves when people count him out, but he's very much still in the fight, as shown in his new single "Euphoria."

The song serves as a diss track to Drake, who recently continued their back and forth with the two-jab punch "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak-diss, if I catch flight, it’s gone be direct,” Kendrick says on the song. “I like Drake with the melodies / I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

Kendrick also references the use of AI Tupac on "Taylor Made Freestyle," rapping, "Somebody had told me that you got a ring / On God, I'm ready to double the wage / I'd rather do that than let a Canadian n**** make 'Pac turn in his grave."

He then follows in the steps of Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon" and questions Drake's role as a father. "I got a son to raise but I can see you don't know nothing 'bout that," he spits.

Kendrick kicked off the recent rap diss tracks when he attacked Drake and J. Cole on Metro Boomin and Future's song "Like That." J. Cole had responded with "7 Minute Drill" but tapped out after revealing he only dropped the track after feeling pressure from fans. He also issued an apology to K. Dot.

