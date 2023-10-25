Nick Cannon and VH1 to premiere new music docuseries, 'Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars'

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars is a new docuseries soon to be released by Nick Cannon and VH1.

The upcoming show will follow the journey of nine emerging artists and their rise to stardom as they embark on mainstream music success. Its mission: provide a platform for the next generation of superstars.

Featured on each of the half-hour episodes are rising stars Big Boss Vette, DW Flame, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Jilly, Klondike Blonde, Pop Money, Symba and Trae Two Three.

"Within this docuseries, you go on a journey with each artist as they are given the superstar starter kit with everything from artist development, publicity, touring, and mentorship to succeed in the competitive music industry," Cannon said. "You get to see the raw behind-the-scenes footage of what it takes to be a star."

On the series, Cannon will interview the up-and-coming talent, providing an intimate look into his role as a guide and mentor.

The series will end with a finale that looks back at the artists' progression throughout the season.

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars premieres with back-to-back episodes on VH1 on Tuesday, November 21, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

