New Music Friday: Coco Jones, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo and more

Check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

4batz, u made me a st4r -- The Texas singer who went viral for his From the Block performance of "act ii: date @ 8" is out with his debut EP. The 10-track project, released via Gamma, boasts a Kanye West collaboration on the remix to "act iii: on god? (she like)" but excludes the Drake-assisted "act ii: date @ 8."

Dababy ft. Skilla Baby, "JUDY" -- DaBaby flexes his directorial skills in the new music video, which sees the two stars turn up on the beach alongside women of all sizes. Also featured: a rump shaking competition between the Lil Booties and the Big Booties.

HUNXHO ft. 2 Chainz, "Come Over" -- Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, the track sees HUNXHO request a woman join him where he is, with the promise that she'll be taken care of. "I get you what you need, girl just let me show you," he sings. HUNXHO also appears on Gloss Up's newly released "Come Here."

Coco Jones, "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"-- The singer's first release of 2024 is one she co-wrote. It samples Lenny Williams' 1978 soul ballad "Cause I Love You," and chronicles the struggles of returning to a relationship with someone you've broken up with and are trying to get over. It's about "the impossible mission to move on from this chapter, from this person, from this cycle," Coco explains.

Moneybagg Yo, "Tryna Make Sure" -- The Tay Keith-produced track, in which the rapper flaunts his material wealth and status, previews his Speak Now album, out May 24.

Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu -- "3:AM" -- Rap raps about a lover who she feels safe around. She shared footage of their performance at Badu's birthday party.

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

