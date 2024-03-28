Music Notes: 2 Chainz, Beyoncé & Nicki Minaj and more

Frisco, Texas, is hosting its first-ever Tacos & Tequila Festival on Sunday, May 5, aka Cinco De Mayo, and has tapped 2 Chainz, Juvenile, Travis Porter and DJ Skribble to perform as part of its World-Class Musical Showcase. The event, taking place at Rider Field, will also feature Lucha Xtreme Wrestling and food, including tacos, margaritas and sweets, from over 100 vendors and food trucks.

Beyoncé is gearing up for the worldwide release of Cowboy Carter, but she took some time to congratulate Nicki Minaj on her own accomplishments. Based on a post on Nicki's socials, Bey appears to have sent the rapper some flowers alongside a card that read, "Onika, I just received your [Pink Friday] nail collection and I love them. Thank you so much for thinking of me and congratulations on your launch and the tour. Love, Beyoncé." "Barbz, #PinkFridayNails are Queen approved," Nicki captioned the post. "Thank you Beyoncé . Love you."

John Legend is slated to take the stage at City Year Los Angeles' 13th annual Spring Break fundraising event, which will be honoring the organization's co-founders, Andrew Hauptman and Ellen Bronfman Hauptman. They'll be recognized for their contributions to the LA public education landscape, and the launch and sustenance of City Year LA. The event takes place Saturday, May 4, at SoFi Stadium.

