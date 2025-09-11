Michelle Williams says Destiny's Child reunion was a 'spur-of-the-moment' decision

Singer Michelle Williams arrives at the 23rd Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The Destiny's Child reunion during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter show in Vegas in July was an impromptu performance. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, Michelle Williams referred to the onstage meeting as "spur-of-the-moment."

"The last Coachella, we had a little more time [to prepare]," she said. "And this one was just, ‘Y’all let’s do this,’ and we did."

She opted out of explaining how the trio landed on the songs “Lose My Breath,” “Energy” and “Bootylicious" for the performance.

"See, I don't like giving away secrets," Michelle told Andy Cohen. "There are talks, but I think ... why we're able to have impact too, it's not only the fact that people miss us, it's because of what we don't share."

Michelle also remained mum when asked if Bey's mysterious Act III project will be a full Destiny's Child album. She did leave some hope that the group will soon make some music together again.

"Anything is possible. To me, performing onstage is like that for me. I only like it with Beyoncé and Kelly [Rowland]," she said. "But as far as Broadway, I'm a Broadway girl. ... Music? I only want to do it with them."

Michelle stars alongside Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her.

