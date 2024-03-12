Michael B. Jordan talks "feeling alone," desires in future romantic partner

Michael B. Jordan is experiencing a "loneliness" that has come with the many hats he wears. During his appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, he opened up about the weight he carries and the "isolating" feeling of having no one around who understands him.

"There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating," he shared, per US Weekly. "The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone."

While there are moments he wants a partner, there are other times when he struggles "knowing what’s the best partner for me," especially since it "isn't easy" to bring a woman into his space.

“It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me,’” Michael said. “It’s not quite that simple.” Ultimately, he desires to have someone who can “understand all of me and all that comes with me as well," which includes “that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person while I’m juggling everything else.”

For his part, Michael noted his struggle with "feeling OK to put the other part of my business down." That fight has also prevented him from truly living his life.

“There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun,” he said. “I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long.”

Michael says he's "not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.” He notes that he does “want a family eventually,” teasing, “We’ll see what’s up.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.