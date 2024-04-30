Lucky Daye announces The Algorithm Tour

It's a lucky day for Lucky Daye fans.

The singer has announced The Algorithm Tour, kicking off July 11 in San Francisco. It'll hit cities across North America, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Toronto, before wrapping in Los Angeles on August 28.



Ticket presales begin Tuesday, April 30, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time at LuckyDaye.com.



The news comes after Lucky revealed his new album, Algorithm, will be out in June. The album is a follow-up to 2022's Candydrip and features his latest single, "HERicane."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.