Lionel Richie announces new fall Las Vegas dates

Lionel Richie is headed back to Las Vegas this fall.

The singer has added six new dates to his Lionel Richie: King of Hearts residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The new shows kick off Oct. 14 and run through Nov. 14.

A fan club presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by an Amex presale starting Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Richie started his residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in 2019. He is currently on the Sing A Song All Night Long tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, with their next show Tuesday in San Antonio, Texas. That tour runs until Oct. 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at LionelRichie.com.

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