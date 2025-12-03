Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' tops Spotify 'Wrapped' list

Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are ending 2025 atop Spotify's "Wrapped" list for the top 10 songs in the U.S. Their song "Luther" dominates the list, with Kendrick also securing the #5 spot thanks to "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay. The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are featured on the year-end ranking, too: Their "Timeless" collab landed at #9.

"Luther" not only made the list for Spotify's top 10 songs in the U.S., it also sits at #8 on the list of top 10 songs globally. Its home album, GNX, makes the cut for that chart, landing at #9, while SZA's project Lana: SOS Deluxe comes in at #4.

On the U.S. version of the list, GNX is ranked at #5 and Lana is at #2.

Kendrick is the #6 artist on the top 10 artists globally list, which also names The Weeknd, Drake and Bruno Mars. He is the #4 top artist in the U.S. Others on that year-end chart include Drake, The Weeknd, SZA, Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator.

