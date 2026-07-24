Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis announce rescheduled dates for 'Nothing But Hits' residency

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have announced the final seven dates of their Nothing But Hits residency in Sin City.

They are set to return to Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall, taking the stage in late September and early October with a live band and a setlist featuring hits from their discography. The performances will also include stories from the studio, highlights and breakthroughs, according to a press release. The new dates are the rescheduled shows following previously postponed summer performances.

"Bringing 'Nothing But Hits' back to the stage to finish our first Vegas residency is such an exciting opportunity and we look forward to creating even more memories from songs that shaped generations of music fans," Jimmy Jam said in a statement. "Our goal is for audiences to relive the moments, memories and music that have shaped their lives, taking them on an emotional journey filled with nostalgia, excitement, joy and everything in between as we also give glimpses into the creation process."

Ruben Studdard and Shanice Wilson will continue to join the duo for these performances, along with some possible surprises.

"We've been fortunate to collaborate with some of the greatest artists in music and help create songs that have become part of people's lives," Terry Lewis added. "Ruben and Shanice bring incredible energy and artistry to these performances, allowing audiences to reconnect with the music in a way that feels vibrant, interactive and new. It's a celebration every night and you never know who might walk on stage. Those surprise moments make each performance truly unforgettable."

For full residency dates are available online; tickets go on sale Friday at voltairelv.com.

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