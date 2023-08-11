Jay-Z's flagship 40/40 Club to open in a new location

Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City's Flatiron District is no more. A message on the club's official website says the flagship location is "currently closed but will reopen at a new location in February 2024."

Eater New York reports the bar and lounge made the decision to close its original location at the end of July, following 20 years in business, spokesperson Andrea Thomas said.

Those in the New York City area still have the option to go to the Barclays Center location, which Jake Spitz, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn arena, says will remain open.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.