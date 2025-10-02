How much house does $500,000 buy you in Orlando?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Ocala, FL. (Sundry Photography // Shutterstock/Sundry Photography // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Orlando?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Orlando right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1635 Hawksbill Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34771
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,967
- See 1635 Hawksbill Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com

2670 Palmetto Ridge Cir, Apopka, FL 32712
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,009
- See 2670 Palmetto Ridge Cir, Apopka, FL 32712 on Redfin.com

1041 Ladyfish Trl, St Cloud, FL 34771
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,138
- See 1041 Ladyfish Trl, St Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com

7938 Riffle Ln, Orlando, FL 32818
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,460
- See 7938 Riffle Ln, Orlando, FL 32818 on Redfin.com

5521 Oak St, Mount Dora, FL 32757
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,939
- See 5521 Oak St, Mount Dora, FL 32757 on Redfin.com

4909 Raylene Way, Saint Cloud, FL 34771
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,404
- See 4909 Raylene Way, Saint Cloud, FL 34771 on Redfin.com

7441 Marker Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,363
- See 7441 Marker Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on Redfin.com

13747 Waterhouse Way, Orlando, FL 32828
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,021
- See 13747 Waterhouse Way, Orlando, FL 32828 on Redfin.com

4962 Windermere Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34746
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,914
- See 4962 Windermere Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34746 on Redfin.com

2959 Castaway Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,719
- See 2959 Castaway Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34747 on Redfin.com

3233 Lorimar Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34772
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,279
- See 3233 Lorimar Ln, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 on Redfin.com

12854 Hunters Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,025
- See 12854 Hunters Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837 on Redfin.com

9158 Elsa Ct, Davenport, FL 33897
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,983
- See 9158 Elsa Ct, Davenport, FL 33897 on Redfin.com

9650 Bay Pine Ln, Orlando, FL 32832
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,974
- See 9650 Bay Pine Ln, Orlando, FL 32832 on Redfin.com

9003 Pecky Cypress Way, Orlando, FL 32836
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,742
- See 9003 Pecky Cypress Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

1888 Archer Dr, Minneola, FL 34715
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,216
- See 1888 Archer Dr, Minneola, FL 34715 on Redfin.com

1639 Birchfield Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,962
- See 1639 Birchfield Cv, Oviedo, FL 32765 on Redfin.com

900 Walkers Grove Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,905
- See 900 Walkers Grove Ln, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com

1569 Corkery Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,866
- See 1569 Corkery Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 on Redfin.com

14329 Braemar St, Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,788
- See 14329 Braemar St, Winter Garden, FL 34787 on Redfin.com

8688 Palos Verde Dr, Orlando, FL 32825
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,133
- See 8688 Palos Verde Dr, Orlando, FL 32825 on Redfin.com

1020 E Pebble Beach Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,040
- See 1020 E Pebble Beach Cir, Winter Springs, FL 32708 on Redfin.com

3435 Tumbling River Dr, Clermont, FL 34711
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,832
- See 3435 Tumbling River Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 on Redfin.com

1005 Catalpa Ln, Orlando, FL 32806
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,759
- See 1005 Catalpa Ln, Orlando, FL 32806 on Redfin.com

409 E Gulley Ave, Oakland, FL 34760
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,630
- See 409 E Gulley Ave, Oakland, FL 34760 on Redfin.com

1816 Azalea Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,584
- See 1816 Azalea Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789 on Redfin.com

16732 Glenbrook Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,582
- See 16732 Glenbrook Blvd, Clermont, FL 34714 on Redfin.com

204 E Harvard St, Orlando, FL 32804
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,452
- See 204 E Harvard St, Orlando, FL 32804 on Redfin.com

731 Bucher Rd, Maitland, FL 32751
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,404
- See 731 Bucher Rd, Maitland, FL 32751 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!