Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 13.
Florida by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.68
- Week change: -$0.16 (-4.2%)
- Year change: +$0.71 (+24.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.79
- Week change: -$0.13 (-2.2%)
- Year change: +$2.09 (+56.5%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/18/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Florida
#1. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.87
#2. Gainesville: $3.85
#3. Fort Lauderdale: $3.76
#4. Naples: $3.76
#5. Miami: $3.75
#6. Daytona Beach: $3.70
#7. Ocala: $3.70
#8. Orlando: $3.68
#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $3.68
#10. Homosassa Springs: $3.67
#11. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $3.65
#12. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.65
#13. Jacksonville: $3.65
#14. Port St. Lucie: $3.64
#15. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $3.64
#16. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $3.63
#17. Sebring: $3.63
#18. Punta Gorda: $3.63
#19. Melbourne-Titusville: $3.59
#20. Tallahassee: $3.59
#21. The Villages: $3.57
#22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.37
#23. Panama City: $3.35
#24. Pensacola: $3.35
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.15
#2. Texas: $3.35
#3. Georgia: $3.38
#4. Indiana: $3.43
#5. South Carolina: $3.43
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.50
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.87
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.94
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.60
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.62