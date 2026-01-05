How gas prices have changed in Tallahassee in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Brunswick using data from AAA.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Tallahassee, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Tallahassee by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.65

--- Florida average: $2.81

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.8%)

- Year change: -$0.31 (-10.4%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.37

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.19 (-5.3%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.89 (6/16/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00

#2. Casper, WY: $2.01

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.