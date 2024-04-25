H.E.R. to develop, produce and star in majorettes-inspired film produced by Oprah Winfrey

H.E.R. is continuing her acting career with a role that unites her with her The Color Purple producers.

The Hollywood Reporter reports she's teaming up with Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders for a majorettes-inspired film, set at a fictional historically Black college in Atlanta. The story's about an introverted ballet dancer from LA who goes against her parents' wishes and pauses her dance career to attend an HBCU, where she becomes part of its "struggling majorette team." While helping the team return to "its former glory," she conquers culture shock and begins to understand who she is as a person.

With an interest in majorette traditions — a mix of marching band, dance and gymnastic elements — H.E.R. came up with the idea for the film, pitched the idea, and got Oprah and Scott on board after working with them on The Color Purple. She'll develop and star in the film, which she'll produce alongside Winfrey's Harpo Films, Sanders' Scott Sanders Productions, Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs.

Lauren Ashley Smith will write the script, and Rashonda Joplin will oversee the film on behalf of 20th Century Studios.

