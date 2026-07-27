Coco Jones gives wedding planning update: 'Everything is literally occurring very soon'

If you thought Coco Jones' bachelorette photos were a sign she'd soon walking down the aisle, she has confirmed that's the case. Speaking to ABC Audio Friday, she said she's "in the thick of" the planning process for her big day.

"I don't feel like I could get any deeper in wedding planning as everything is literally occurring very soon," she said. "I don't think I'm a Bridezilla yet."

While she's accustomed to award shows and luxury events, Coco said she's trying to remind herself that this celebration is different because it's about her.

"I really, really want to keep reminding myself this isn't a performance, this isn't a red carpet, this is not just another fancy dress, like this is your dress, one wedding, one life with this person. ... Like really trying to process it and, you know, not just like go along with just another lavish event, you know? It's like, it's just for me, my personal self [Courtney Jones]. It's not for [the artist] Coco," she said.

Even then, she's mindful of who will be watching on the big day.

"I don't want to be kissing in front of my parents now," she joked, adding fiancé Donovan Mitchell has warned her that he's "gonna do the most."

"I'm like, 'Please don't. I will pass out,'" Coco continued. "I do not live for that."

Coco and Donovan, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in July 2025.

While Donovan waits for the NBA season to return, Coco has been promoting her latest song, "Body So Tea," the lead track from her upcoming album.

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